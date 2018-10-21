PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman who were riding a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after crashing with a turning SUV in Phoenix on Sunday night.
It happened at 43rd and Peoria avenues just after 7 p.m.
Police said the SUV driver made a left turn in front of the riders.
Both of them had "very serious injuries," police said.
The SUV driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers, police.
It's unclear if impairment or speed were factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.