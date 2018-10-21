43RD AVE PEORIA MOTO CRASH

Two people were on the motorcycle when it was hit.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman who were riding a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after crashing with a turning SUV in Phoenix on Sunday night.

It happened at 43rd and Peoria avenues just after 7 p.m.

Police said the SUV driver made a left turn in front of the riders.

Both of them had "very serious injuries," police said.

The SUV driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers, police.

It's unclear if impairment or speed were factors.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.