PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man lost control of his motorcycle while riding early Sunday morning near 16th Street and Bethany Home.
Witnesses told Phoenix police that just after midnight the man was traveling north of 16th Street near Bethany Home when he lost control, fell onto the roadway and his motorcycle ended up sliding across traffic lanes.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The intersection at Bethany Home and 16th Street was closed for the investigation, it has since reopened.
This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the man has not been released as well as the cause of the accident or if impairment was involved.
