CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he crashed with a car while on his motorcycle in Chandler.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday on Arizona Avenue just south of Elliot Road.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
The man died at the scene.
All of the southbound lanes of Arizona Avenue were closed.
No identities have been released.
An investigation is underway.
