PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after slamming into the median wall on the Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Thursday night.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound side just west of 32nd Street. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the Department of Public Safety. It's unclear what led up to the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. An investigation is underway.
The crash only closed the HOV lane and the left lane. There wasn't much traffic so drivers were able to get through.
**UPDATE**Drivers should prepare to merge right; the lanes may be closed for an extended time.#I10 #phxtraffic https://t.co/TobJdoXnlD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2020