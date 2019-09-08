GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious motorcycle crash Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital and shut down a busy intersection for hours.
The accident happened just after 10 a.m. near Olive and 47th avenues in Glendale.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The adult male driver was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation. It's not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.
Glendale police advised drivers that the road would be closed at that intersection in all directions for at least several hours.
**Accident Investigation** 47th Av and Olive Av will be closed in all directions for the next few hours. Please avoid area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ave9IlKuF1— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 8, 2019