The accident happened near Olive and 47th avenues in Glendale

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. near Olive and 47th avenues in Glendale.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious motorcycle crash Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital and shut down a busy intersection for hours.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. near Olive and 47th avenues in Glendale.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The adult male driver was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation. It's not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.

Glendale police advised drivers that the road would be closed at that intersection in all directions for at least several hours. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you