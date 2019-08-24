PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway are closed due to a crash at Thunderbird Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The collision involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m.
The accident investigation has all southbound traffic coming off the freeway at Thunderbird Road. Traffic can then re-enter the freeway at the Thunderbird on-ramp.
There are heavy southbound delays in the area. An alternate route is 83rd Avenue, just east of the freeway.
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected.