Lauren Crider tapped into her willpower and changed her body and her life. The busy mom lost 25 pounds, and now she’s paying it forward, helping other women achieve positive results as a Will Powered Athlete and Coach.
Will Armijo is the founder of Will Powered Transformation, an online coaching program designed to help clients better understand portion control and meal-prep tips that will save time and money.
Armijo explained value of macros in reaching your fitness goals, and why every busy parent should pack their own lunchbox at the same time they do it for the kids.
To join the next Will Powered 30 Day Fat Loss Macro Challenge, visit his website www.willpoweredathletes.com.
