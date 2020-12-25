PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on a west Phoenix street on Christmas morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department identified him on Saturday as 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel.
Sgt. Cox with said officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 6:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspect with a gun. When police arrived, they found Cardiel laying on the road with a gunshot wound. Sgt. Cox said he was pronounced dead on scene.
"This wasn't supposed to happen, and it did to my son on Christmas. This is literally going to forever change Christmas for me and my family," said Monique Cardiel, Tyler's mom. "He was coming home to open some presents, eat and sleep, just to go back to work."
Monique says her son was working the late shift Christmas Eve at the Circle K on 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. He got off work at 6 a.m., and was supposed to work a double shift and head back to work from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. Christmas Day.
"The suspect remains outstanding and is being described as an adult, male with a muscular build wearing all dark clothing," Sgt. Cox said Saturday afternoon.
Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
"All the outpouring I am getting from fellow classmates, current friends, staff at his school at his prior high school, it is warming my heart that he was so loved," Monique Cardiel said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).