MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A blaze at a Mesa apartment complex forced a mother and her son to climb through the window to get to safety on Wednesday morning.
According to firefighters, the fire started at a complex near Alma School Road and University Drive just after 10 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floors from the building. A 32-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were able to climb through a bedroom window to escape the flames.
Firefighters say the mom and toddler were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of the fire.