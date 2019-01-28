PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A mother and her son have been sentenced after they operated an illegal prescription drug ring over a three-year period.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Frences Pope Adrian was sentenced to five years in prison. While Steven Hernandez Jr. is set to serve a four-year prison sentence.
Between the years 2015 and 2018, Adrian and Hernandez created thousands of fraudulent prescriptions for opioids and other narcotic drugs.
Adrian and Hernandez also stole the identities of doctors and other medical professionals.
According to the Attorney General's Office, "the two would use doctors' names and other identifying information in order to make the prescriptions appear legitimate."
The two would either fill the fraudulent prescriptions or recruit others to do so at various pharmacies in the Phoenix area.
During the investigation, authorities found forged prescriptions at Adrian's home which resulted in the indictments of both suspects and other members of the drug ring.
Adrian and Hernandez were also sentenced to consecutive terms of supervised probation following their release from prison.
