PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grieving mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed in a Phoenix parking lot, and the shooter is still on the loose.

"He took him from his brothers and me," said the victim's mother, Carol DaRoja.

DaRoja told Arizona's Family that her son Shawn Reilley moved to Arizona five years ago to be with his brother. Reilley worked in the heat and air conditioning business.

Shawn was shot and killed in mid-June after police said Reilley reportedly got into an argument at a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. The gunman is still on the loose.

"I'm asking for everyone to please let me know, he was a good person, he would give you the shirt off his back," said DaRoja.

Police released new cell phone video showing Reilley leaning into the car window before the argument and the gunshots.

RAW VIDEO: Cell phone captures moments before Shawn Reilley was shot, killed in Phoenix:

"On his death certificate, it says gunshot wound to the chest," said DaRoja. "This isn't right; someone out there has to know something."

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.