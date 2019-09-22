SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The search for a missing U.S. Marine is now over. 20-year old Lance Corporal Job Covey Wallace was found safe after his truck was spotted in the Dallas area.
Arizona's Family spoke with the Stacy Wallace, Job's mom who says she’s breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Late Saturday night NCIS, (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service) took the 20-year-old Marine into custody.
He was found about an hour south of Dallas.
Wallace went missing Monday night after leaving a friend’s house in Surprise. He was scheduled to return to Camp Pendleton after being home for a three-day leave.
His mom Stacy Wallace, says Job loved being a Marine and was excited to get back to work and got no indications from him that he wasn't going back, or that there were any problems.
She says details are still vague about why he went missing or why he ended up in Texas.
She says she did get to speak with her son over the phone and was overjoyed to be able to hear his voice.
“It was a very positive conversation. Very, very upbeat, we just sent him love. It’s about his safety, everything else is fixable,” said Wallace.
He's in the process of being transported back to Camp Pendleton, where he'll be medically evaluated and treated.
With details still unraveling the family didn't say if he'll be facing any disciplinary actions, right now she says the focus is on his safety and welfare.