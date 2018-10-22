PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - National Park Service investigators need help figuring out how a young Peoria couple visiting the Grand Canyon ended up dead.
The bodies of 25-year-old Garret Bonkowski and his girlfriend 22-year-old Jessica Bartz were found below the South Rim on Oct. 1, according to park officials who haven't ruled out foul play. Their car was in a nearby parking area.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Answers sought in deaths of couple found in Grand Canyon]
"We are unable to rule out any cause at this point," explained Kari Cobb, acting public affairs officer for Grand Canyon National Park.
That bothers Bonkowski's mother, Jennifer Follis, who wants to know the circumstances surrounding her son's death.
"There's an empty place in my heart that's going to stay that way," said Follis.
She thinks he and his girlfriend fell, but officials aren't able to confirm that.
Follis described her son as a "deep thinker," "free spirit," "full of life," who loved hiking and creating art.
"His ideas and personality were bigger than the room he would be in," she said.
Follis said he and Bartz were an "adorable couple" and were "very sweet to each other."
The two were living at Follis' home for about three months while in-between jobs. Follis says the couple packed their bags, got in Bartz's car and left her Peoria home on the evening of Sept. 17 to move out of state.
She said her son didn't check in and it wasn't unusual for her to not be able to reach him. Two days after they left, she called Bartz's parents, but wasn't "too worried."
She figured her son and his girlfriend would check in when they could and didn't report them missing.
"He was not expected to be in the Grand Canyon. That is why he was not reported to the Park Service as missing," she explained.
"I just want people to know that they weren't just some forgotten couple that nobody cared about. They were very much loved and Garret will be very much missed," she said.
Investigators ask if you've seen Bartz and Bonkowski in the park on or around Sept. 18 or if you have information that could help investigators, please call or text 888-653-0009.
Tips may also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB too.
