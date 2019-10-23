GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family and friends came together to honor Private First Class Antonio Garcia – one of three soldiers killed in a training exercise in Georgia this week.
Antonio grew up in Peoria, and his loved ones met at Hillcrest Park in Glendale Wednesday night.
Antonio was training at Ft. Stewart this week. He and two other soldiers died when the tank they were in rolled off a bridge, and landed upside-down in a stream.
“Our son is so loving, so driven. Kind to everyone, always, and will never allow negativity into the scene,” his mother Teresa Garcia said.
She told Arizona’s Family her son was happy in the Army and loved what he was doing. The 21-year-old was a triplet with two sisters, so mom says it’s especially hard for them to have that circle broken.
Teresa was touched by the number of people who showed up for the vigil.
“There are people that I don’t know that knew Antonio, that he somehow has touched, and they’re telling their memories and their stories and how he was able to somehow bring a happy spirit into their existence,” she said. “And I am just so moved by it.”
Now the family is leaning on each other with bereavement support from the Army. They’re particularly grateful Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Antonio’s honor – a sign of a grateful state and country.
“Antonio is in our heart and we’re carrying him for the rest of this journey,” Teresa said.