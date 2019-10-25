PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Earlier this week, Army PFC Antonio Garcia of Peoria died during training at Ft. Stewart in Georgia when the tank he was in rolled off a bridge.
Arizona's Family was there when loved ones held a candlelight vigil for Garcia. His mother, Teresa, was with Lance Spencer, an Arizona National Guardsman who has been helping her through every step of her grief. It's a service the National Guard provides to help families make it through their darkest days.
Spencer is the casualty assistance officer (CAO) assigned to the Garcia family to hold their hands emotionally.
"The Army has sent amazing support to us," Garcia's mom said.
Captain Aaron Thacker, also with the Arizona National Guard, was assigned to help the family of Barbara Vieyra after she was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. He also was the casualty notification officer (CNO), who first told the family of what happened.
"You're there in the most vulnerable moments of weakness in someone's life," he said. "I mean, you were telling them the worst news they could possibly hear. Then you stand there, and you watch their response to grief. And that's tough."
Outside his office at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix sits a case with pictures of National Guardsmen killed in the line of duty. But the National Guard doesn't just help citizen soldiers; it offers casualty assistance to the family of any fallen soldier from Arizona.
That help includes going through paperwork, collecting benefits, and planning funerals and memorials. A soldier will also accompany the fallen soldier's remains all the way home.
Sometimes National Guardsmen like Michael Stanisch are on call for a month at a time, knowing that if a soldier dies in the line of duty, it will be their turn to notify or assist the family. Though it's a tough job, Stanisch says it's also an honor.
"I gotta put my mindset and the frame of mind that, 'What type of casualty assistance officer would I want my mom or my dad, or my wife to have?'" he said, holding back tears. "'How helpful would I want that person to be?'"
Thacker says that after almost 10 years, he still keeps in touch with Vieyra's family. He has her photo in the center of his office bookshelf, in a place of honor amongst mementos from his military career.
Stanisch expects it'll be the same with the family he helped.
"I told her that if she needed something down the road, she could always absolutely reach out to me because you really do -- you really do form a bond with them," he said.
It's a bond that lifts both the families and the CAOs.
"I think you just take away a little bit of everything, a little bit of someone that you meet and kind of take it and make yourself stronger and better and wise," Stanisch said.
Teresa heaped praise on Spencer for his help. She says he's arranged for family members to go to Georgia, and he's keeping them abreast of all the plans to bring Antonio home.
The family does have funeral arrangements in place, but they're keeping the details private. Teresa says someone from the governor's office will likely be at the services.