MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say an eight-year-old Mesa girl suffered critical injuries in a case of alleged child abuse.
The girl's mother, 28-year-old Chaimara Washington, and the mom's ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon Cooper, have been arrested. Washington's 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son both had severe injuries, police say.
On Sept. 19, Washington called 911, telling the dispatcher that her daughter had fallen and hit her head. Court documents said when the officers arrived at the apartment near Main Street and Alma School Road, they found the girl unconscious and suffering from bruises and lacerations on her body and head. Paramedics rushed the child to Banner Desert Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain bleed.
According to court documents, Washington told detectives “multiple stories” about how her children became injured. Police say she told them she “would use a leather belt to discipline the children when they would not listen or disobey her," stated court documents. Police say she also told them that she would make them “exercise for extended periods... running and jumping over an exercise bag or holding a large book in the corner.”
Court documents state that Washington also admitted “using the belt to strike her 8-year-old multiple times over the past three days, causing numerous bruises.” Police say that a laceration on the girl’s arm was caused by “Washington being upset and swinging a broken broom handle” at her.
On the day she called 911, Washington admitted to punishing the girl by making her jump over a "medical book" in the living room, according to court records. While getting up, Washington said the girl hit her head on the door handle, then against the wall, and fell back, according to the police report.
Court documents state that when Washington realized her daughter was unresponsive, she tried to do chest compressions, and even carried her over to the bathtub to “try to wake her up with water,” according to court documents.
Police say Cooper did not discipline the 8-year-old girl, but he did admit disciplining the 4-year-old boy. That child also told police that Cooper had hit him, according to court documents.
When police searched the apartment, they said they found two broken broom handles, a punching bag, a large book with duct tape, and two belts.
Washington and Cooper face felony child abuse charges. Relatives have set up a GoFundMe account.