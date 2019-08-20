GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We are now hearing from the mother of a teen accused of lying about having a relationship with a teacher at Mountain Ridge High School last year.
Peoria police conducted an investigation and have since concluded the teen made it all up.
[WATCH: Mother defends daughter accused of lying about relationship with teacher in Glendale]
Meanwhile, the girl’s family is saying otherwise.
“We are protecting the wrong people. My daughter is innocent. She had been innocent. We are doing everything we can with the right people who are on her side,” said the student’s mother, who did not want to be identified.
Earlier this year, the Peoria Police Department opened an investigation into allegations made by a 14-year-old girl about a sexual relationship with a teacher at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.
After investigating, police determined that “there was not a single piece of evidence to support the teen’s claims of a relationship with her teacher.”
“If my daughter fabricated all that then she must be the most genius child on this earth,” said the student’s mother.
According to police, the girl claimed the teacher stalked her for months via emails, texts and phone calls.
The teen’s mother disagrees with the outcome of their investigation.
When asked about the inconsistencies police found in her daughter’s story, she said her daughter’s accounts were hacked.
“We gave all that information to police, that her phone was hacked by other kids at school, that other kids had access to her iCloud account. She just has a heart of gold,” said the student’s mother.
The teacher was forced to take a leave of absence for two months but is now back at work. He tells Arizona’s Family the entire experience has been traumatizing.
“Justice is on its way to being served, and once it is, our story will come forward. Our family is coping the best we can during this incredibly traumatic situation,” he said in a statement.
The student’s next court appearance is set for mid-September.
Meanwhile, the director for Communications at Deer Valley Unified School District said in a statement:
"Deer Valley Unified School District takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously. We follow strict policies and procedures to ensure student safety.
DVUSD fully cooperated with Peoria Police on their investigation.
For nearly two months, a DVUSD teacher was on a leave of absence while Peoria Police Department completed a very extensive investigation.
Following that investigation, Peoria Police Department detectives did not find a single piece of evidence of wrongdoing by the teacher.
This information was communicated by Peoria Police on April 18, along with their findings that the student made false allegations during their investigation."