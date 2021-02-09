PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mother has had to delay her son's funeral for at least a week after discovering his plot in his family's section of a cemetery was taken by someone else.

"It's actually my little cousin that they buried there, but they buried him without getting permission of the owner of the plot," explained Twyla Boatley. "It's not a problem with him being buried there because he is our family--I would have preferred for us to be there since my dad is right there. I mean it's fine, but I was wishing that maybe they could correct it since we still do have a plot right there."

Boatley's son, Michael Loving, 16, was shot and killed while sitting in a car on January 25 near 38th Avenue and Thomas. "He's an awesome big brother, awesome son, awesome student, awesome friend. He was a very caring, a loving person naturally, protector, good role model," his mother said.

The suspect, Gilberto Fabela, was arrested shortly after on suspicion of murder. "The guy claimed that he never seen my son and didn't even know my son was even in the car," Boatley said.

Boatley added that she learned two people were running from Fabela at the time of the shooting and hopes those two witnesses come forward with information about what happened that night.

It's been two weeks since her son's murder and she is still trying to get him into his final resting place because of the mix-up at Resthaven Mortuary. "It's very heartless and poor customer service that it even extended this long," Boatley said.

Boatley said the section of the cemetery has been in her family for the last four decades. She was also unable to get her son buried in a different plot within that same section.

While trying to get her money back, she ended up needing to contact Phoenix police for assistance.

"They kept on helping everybody else and wouldn't come and help me and bring anybody out to see me and instead of getting upset I walked outside and informed the police of what was going on and that I needed some assistance," Boatley explained. "I luckily had proof of my receipts and everything because they act like they didn't have anything."

Resthaven assured Boatley she would be refunded, but she says she has yet to see the money put back on her card. Resthaven told her they went through a third party service.

"It's supposed to be within 24 to 48 hours but it's been way over 24 hours so hopefully by tonight they said the money should show somewhere and if it doesn't I'm going to have to pursue criminal charges," Boatley said.

Boatley said so far the funeral has been cancelled at least once. She hopes to put him in his final resting place next week--at a different cemetery. "At least me and my kids will have somewhere we can go and sit there and we can know that he's there and we can know--it's like, it's a lot of good, positive feelings."

A spokesperson for Resthaven Mortuary issued this statement on the situation: