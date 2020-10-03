PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex near Pima Street and 19th Avenue Friday around 10 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers saw a bunch of people around through an apartment complex and some directed the officers to the victim, 42-year-old Bobby Vaughn.
Vaughn was found with gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Vaughn later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Police learned that Vaughn had allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother, 37-year-old Tarron La'Mar Wooten, had confronted him. Wooten then shot Vaughn and attempted to flee the scene.
Officers located him at a nearby home and took him into custody. While on scene, detectives found Wooten's mother, 61-year-old Glenda Holloway, trying to destroy evidence related to the murder and was arrested.