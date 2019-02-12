YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS5) -- A 28-year-old mother in Yavapai County is accused of leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a running car with drugs on her lap.
Kathryn Barbosa-Cabral is charged with child abuse and possession of narcotic drugs and paraphernalia.
Sheriff's officials say she left her 3-year-old daughter alone with a plastic container filled marijuana and marijuana "wax."
On Feb. 9 at around 10:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in Rimrock regarding an assault.
It was reported that Barbosa-Cabral left the location in a black VW. The driver was reportedly possibly intoxicated, and a 3-year-old child was in the car.
When deputies arrived at the location, they found the VW parked in a neighbor’s driveway, engine running, and a toddler sitting on the front passenger seat.
YCSO says there was a plastic container of marijuana in the toddler's lap and an open bottle of whiskey nearby.
Barbosa-Cabral "eventually came out of the home and appeared [to be] under the influence of alcohol," according to YCSO.
She explained that she left the car running to keep her daughter warm while she was in the home, but could not explain why she left drugs in her daughter’s possession.
Sheriff's officials say: "Her statements were rambling and generally unintelligible. Kathryn indicated she had come to the home to confront the victim about some issues they were having as a couple."
"The victim told deputies during the confrontation, Kathryn kicked her and hit her in the face. Visible injuries supported this claim," stated YCSO.
Barbosa-Cabral was booked on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage per domestic violence in connection with the confrontation, as well as the other charges related to her daughter.
The little girl was released to a family member while Barbosa-Cabral was in custody.
"It was fortunate deputies arrived before Kathryn was able to drive away with the child."
What a sordid tale. What is wrong with people?
