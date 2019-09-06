PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler mother was arrested Thursday when police found her three-year-old son wandering the streets alone in the middle of the night, officials said.
A few minutes after midnight early Thursday morning, officers responded to a call about a child walking by himself looking for his mother, 27-year-old Ashley Altman, near an apartment complex located at Dobson Road south of Ray Road.
The boy was able to identify his mother's car and the officers found Altman's information from the registration.
Officers showed the boy Altman’s picture and he said “Mommy.”
Officers searched the area, knocked on the apartment’s door and called Altman’s phone several times, officials said. Eventually, officers got in touch with the boy’s father.
The officers said they spent three hours with the little boy before Altman called the police department.
Police said she didn’t know that her son was missing at all and didn’t hear the knocking on her apartment door.
She was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse.