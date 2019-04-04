Motel 6 agrees to pay $12 million to settle lawsuit

By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -- The national hotel chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Washington state for providing the names of hotel guests to immigration officials for two years.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix Motel 6 tipped off ICE on undocumented guests]
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday that the company also signed an agreement to stop the practice of disclosing guest information to the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also agreed to provide training to employees to protect guest privacy.
Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last year after people staying at seven Motel 6 locations faced questioning from ICE agents, were detained or deported.
He says the practice violated the state's Consumer Protection Act and the law against discrimination.
The settlement funds will go to about 80,000 guests whose information was exposed to federal authorities.
[RELATED: Motel 6 to pay $7.6 million after giving guest lists to US immigration]
