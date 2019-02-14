PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona made the top 10 list for the most romantic states this Valentine's Day, according to Grubhub.
Grubhub also says that your relationship status tends to predict what type of dinner you are likely to order on Valentine's Day.
Top Valentine's Day foods:
1. Sweet heart rolls
2. Filet mignon
3. Out of control roll
4. New York strip
5. Baked Clam
6. Lobster ravioli
7. Flour less chocolate cake
8. Sake roll
9. American dream roll
10. Vanilla bean cheesecake
[RELATED: 26 Valentine's Day events, deals and specials in the Phoenix area]
[RELATED: The Sexy Six: Top foods for romance]
Couples tend to grab more shareable items for dinner like sushi, and singles tend to lean towards more comfort food.
Singles:
1. Pizza Puff
2. Chicken burrito
3. Chicken quesadilla
4. Bacon and egg sandwich
5. Chorizo burrito
6. Beef pho
7. Grilled steak burrito
8. Pizza roll
9. Kung pao chicken
10. Shawarma sandwich
Couples:
1. Chicken satay
2. Eel avacado roll
3. Alaska roll
4. Spicy tuna roll
5. Shrimp shumai
6. Spicy salmon roll
7. Salmon roll
8. Philadelphia roll
9. Shrimp tempura roll
10. Salmon avocado roll
[RELATED: Dinner ideas for your Valentine's Day date]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.