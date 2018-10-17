Most large burger chains fail on antibiotics report card

"Preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations is highly important to McDonald's," company spokeswoman Lauren Altmin wrote in an email. "In 2016, McDonald's fully implemented its pledge to no longer serve chicken treated with antibiotics important to human medicine in its US restaurants, which led to the 2018 implementation of an antibiotic use policy for broiler chicken in markets around the globe. McDonald's is currently finalizing a global antibiotics policy
for beef, to begin roll out before the end of 2018."
Only seven of the companies that were sent surveys responded to the researchers. But not returning a survey did not lead to an automatic failing grade, Brook said. Nonresponders were graded on publicly available information about their antibiotic policies while losing points only in the survey submittal category.
The report says that the "overuse of antibiotics in livestock production significantly contributes to the spread of antibiotic resistance." The World Health Organization
, the US Food and Drug Administration
and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
consider antibiotic resistance a threat to public health.
"Sometimes, antibiotics are used to treat sick animals, and that's great, we are 100 percent supporting of that, and they are a really important part of the veterinary tool kit. But unfortunately, oftentimes, they are also given to animals either to promote faster growth or for the so-called disease prevention purpose," Brook said.
Charlie Arnet,
CEO of the nonprofit Center for Food Integrity
, agrees that antibiotics must be used responsibly.
"We all want healthy animals and safe food that is sustainably produced. The responsible use of antibiotics helps make that a reality," he wrote in an email.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can be spread to humans in a number of ways, the CDC says.
For example, resistant germs can lurk in the gut of an animal when it is killed, contaminating meat and other products, or animal waste containing resistant germs can be used as fertilizer or for irrigation on produce.
The CDC has reported
that every year in the United States, at least 23,000 people die and 2 million get sick with antibiotic-resistant infections. Two of the bacteria that are commonly spread through food, salmonella and campylobacter, make more the 400,000 Americans sick each year.
"In simplest terms, what it means is that once a bacteria are resistant to antibiotics, that means the ability of doctors to treat the infection becomes extremely limited, and so that's really scary, because it means that infections that were once really easily and commonly treated could actually be fatal, or common medical procedures would no longer be possible because of a risk of infection without antibiotics," said Brook.
WHO credits the misuse of antibiotics, both in humans and in animals, as "accelerating the process" of antibiotic resistance. In 2015, it released recommendations
around animal antibiotic use that included a reduction in medically important antimicrobials in food-producing animals, a restriction in these antimicrobials for growth promotion and a restriction of using them for non-diagnosed illnesses.
WHO classifies medically important antimicrobials
as those that are critically important for human medicine.
The FDA released a five-year plan
in September that supports steps to eliminate the use of these medically important antimicrobials in animal production. They include using antimicrobials only under the instruction of veterinarians and supporting the judicious use of the drugs in food animals, meaning they should only be used "when necessary for the treatment, control or prevention of specific diseases."
"In simple terms, we believe medically important antimicrobial drugs should only be used when necessary to treat, control or prevent diseases. in addition, when such use is necessary, these antimicrobials should be used in an optimal manner. they should only be used under the oversight of a licensed veterinarian," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement
in July.
For Brook, the consumer voice is an important one in the long-term goal of eliminating routine antibiotic use in livestock.
She encourages people to ask questions whenever they are making choices about meat, whether in a grocery store or in a restaurant, and to express a desire for meat that is raised without the routine use of antibiotics.
Corporations also listen to consumers, she says.
"Communicating that desire on a more personal level but also on that kind of bigger platform through the campaigns that nonprofits are running and also through social media, I think, is really important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.