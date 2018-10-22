PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The lottery jackpot is huge right now and just about everyone is buying a ticket.
Did you know there are several numbers that are considered the most common lottery numbers?
10 most common lottery numbers:
1) 2 (Drawn 219 times since September 1996)
2) 17 Drawn 218 times since September 1996)
3) 31 (Drawn 218 times since September 1996)
4) 39 (Drawn 214 times since September 1996)
5) 29 (Drawn 211 times since September 1996)
6) 4 (Drawn 211 times since September 1996)
7) 46 (Drawn 210 times since September 1996)
8) 20 (Drawn 209 times since September 1996)
9) 5 (Drawn 209 times since September 1996)
10) 35 (Drawn 208 times since September 1996)
