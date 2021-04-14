FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Country singer, Morgan Wallen, drops out of Country Thunder music festival and will be replaced with Old Dominion.
"We, at Country Thunder, are very disappointed that Morgan Wallen has decided to cancel his 2021 events. We were looking forward to hosting Morgan just as much as everyone was to see him perform, and we wish him the best," says Country Thunder in a press release.
Wallen released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday stating that he has been working on some things personally following a viral video of him using a racial slur earlier this year.
"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself. I'm proud of the work I've put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."
"My story is far from over and getting back out to see y'all is all I can think about. So just know, you'll be seeing me sooner than later."
The festival has been postponed until October 14 through 17 due to COVID-19 and will be at the Canyon Moon Ranch. The headliners will be Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dustin Lynch and more.
Weekend general admission passes, single-day tickets, camping and more are still available and can be ordered on their website or by calling 1-865-388-0007.
Country Thunder will also honor tickets sold for last year's cancelled festival. Current ticket holders will automatically be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.
Full lineup, tickets, and more information can be found on their website here. The festival is located at 20585 E Water Way in Florence, Arizona.