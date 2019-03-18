GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up! Garth Brooks fans have another shot Monday at scoring seats to his Glendale show this weekend.
At 9 a.m., unobstructed seats will go on sale for Brooks' Saturday show at State Farm Stadium.
There is a four ticket limit for the special release.
The tickets can only be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster online, calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000, or going to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.
Ticket prices are about $95 including fees.
Brooks' tour will include 30 stadiums with an all-new stage and new band members.
Doors to the rain-or-shine event open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
