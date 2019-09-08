CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An APS outage left more than 6,000 people without power in Casa Grande Sunday morning.
According to APS's map, the outage was caused by "service interruption to a major power line."
APS says the power went out just before 5 a.m. but was restored at about 8 a.m.
The outage affected APS's East Lake Substation. Crews are on scene investigating an exact cause for the outage.
The following areas were affected according to APS's outage map:
- Storey Rd To Doan St And Arizola Rd To Cox Rd
- Kortsen Rd To Florence Blvd And Coolidge Ave To Henness Rd
- Cottonwood Ln To Florence Blvd And Colorado St To Arizola Rd
- Mcmurray Blvd To Florence Blvd And Colorado St To Henness Rd
- Florence Blvd To Hanna Rd And Peart Rd To Sunland Gin Rd
