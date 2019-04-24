QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) is investigating after at least 36 vehicles were found damaged in a Queen Creek neighborhood.
The targeted cars were all in the area of Sossaman and Queen Creek roads.
The vandals appeared to target parked, unoccupied cars Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Much of the damage was done to car windows.
MCSO says it will continue to investigate this incident and expects the number of incidents reported to increase as more victims discover damage to their cars.
If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact MCSO at 602 876-TIPS or 602 876-1011.
lol. 2 years from now these dung heaps will have their mug shots all over the news. nurture vs nature. good works mom, and maybe dad
