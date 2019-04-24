QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office is investigating after more than 120 cars were found damaged in and around a Queen Creek neighborhood.
Many of the targeted cars were in the area of Sossaman and Queen Creek roads.
The vandals appeared to target parked, unoccupied cars Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Much of the damage was done to car windows.
MCSO believes multiple people in multiple cars are responsible for the nighttime vandalism.
"They're shooting out windows with BB guns, they're getting out of the vehicles and actually smashing car windows with unknown objects and kicking in actual car doors," said MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.
"Nothing has been stolen and no injuries have occurred," continued Enriquez.
Officials say the crimes appear to be random.
"There's no pattern to what's going on," said Enriquez. "Random areas, random times, at night."
MCSO says it will continue to investigate this incident and expects the number of incidents reported to increase as more victims discover damage to their cars.
"This is unlike Queen Creek. We don't see this kind of criminal activity out there," said Enriquez.
If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact MCSO at 602 876-TIPS or 602 876-1011. MCSO is also hoping to find homeowners who might have security camera video of the crimes.
(3) comments
It is probably the work of car window repair company trying to drum up business for themselves, I am sure the police are checking in with them....
I thought this kind of stuff only happens in the west valley or south Phoenix? You mean crime can happen any where?
lol. 2 years from now these dung heaps will have their mug shots all over the news. nurture vs nature. good works mom, and maybe dad
