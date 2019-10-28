PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the past few days, more than a hundred Arizona firefighters went to California to help with the multiple wildfires burning across the state.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that over the weekend California asked Arizona for more support. As a result, about 120 firefighters and 34 engines went there.
Last Thursday, Oct. 24, DFFM first received an order for 10 engines to go to California. By Sunday, Oct. 27, California wanted 24 more to come, according to a DFFM press release.
Twenty-four of the engine crews are positioned throughout California as a precaution.
While some of the Arizona crews are backfill for local departments in California, others are there waiting for new fires to start.
The remaining 10 engine crews are stationed at other various wildfires in California.
As the state prepares for another wind development in the next several days, more resources from Arizona might be requested.
At a minimum, the California assignment for Arizona firefighters is 14 days.
The fire departments representing Arizona in California include Avra Valley, Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Buckskin, Christopher Kohls, Concho, Corona de Tucson, Elephant Head, Eloy, Fry, Golden Valley, Green Valley, Helmet Peak, Mesa, Mohave Valley, Nogales, Northwest, Patagonia, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop, Pinion Pine, Rio Verde, Sedona, St. Johns, Summit, Sun City, Sunnyside, Sunsite-Pearce, Surprise, Taylor-Snowflake, Timber Mesa, Tubac, Verde Valley and Vernon.
For more information about this deployment, call (602) 540-1036 or email DFFM Public Affairs at tdavila@dffm.az.gov.