PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 100 people that march Saturday night were arrested by Phoenix Police.
The arrests were for crimes involving rioting, unlawful assembly and aggravated assault of a police officer, according to police. Multiple people were involved in arson, property damage and assault.
"Phoenix officers also detained a handful of juveniles for crimes involving Curfew, Rioting and Unlawful Assembly. During last night's civil unrest, vehicles were also towed," according to Phoenix Police's Mercedes Fortune.
Unlawful Assembly was declared after 10:20 p.m. Saturday evening. Tempe and Mesa police departments assisted.
Police are expected to have more information including names and property damage later this afternoon.
If you have any information about anyone involved in criminal damage and assaults Saturday evening, police urge you to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.