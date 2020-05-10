More than 100 firefighter battle blaze at Phoenix industrial building

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 100 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a big, Phoenix industrial facility engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. It happened on 19th Avenue, between I-17 and Lower Buckeye Road.
Fire officials say a large column of smoke coming from the building could be seen from miles away. Due to the fire involvement and the size of the building, crews decided to start battling the fire from the outside. The blaze was attacked from an elevated position with the use of aerial ladder water streams.
Flames in the main part of the building were eventually controlled. Crews spent some time extinguishing hot spots and maintaining the structure of the building. Traffic on the north and south lanes of 19th Avenue were restricted between I-17 and Lower Buckeye Road. No one was injured during this fire.