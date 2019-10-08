More potential victims come forward in sex exploitation case against AZ DPS trooper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seven more potential victims have come forward with accusations against former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tremaine Jackson.
Jackson is already facing dozens of charges after investigators said he tried to exploit female drivers for sexual favors during traffic stops.
Jackson was arrested Sept. 10, 2019. DPS says the new tips came in the week following his arrest. DPS is now following up on with those potential victims.
DPS says that its detectives are currently following up with those potential victims. And any other possible victims are urged to contact detectives at 602-223-2389 or azdps.gov/Jackson.
The investigation into Jackson, 43, started on May 19, 2019, when a woman said Jackson made inappropriate comments to her during a traffic stop, DPS said.
Then on June 11, a second woman came forward and said Jackson made inappropriate comments and committed behavior that resulted in abuse, said DPS director Col. Frank Milstead.
During the investigation, a total of eight victims were discovered, according to Milstead.
"We were horrified," said Milstead, when they found out about the claims.
Jackson was put on administrative leave on June 11. He was later fired, according to DPS.
All of the victims were women and were either stopped or cited by Jackson, Milstead said.
Milstead said that the oldest allegation stemmed from an instance that happened on Oct. 29, 2018.
"He was using his position of authority to extort sexual favors," Milstead said.
Jackson worked for DPS for 13 years and was most recently assigned to the Metro Motors District.
Jackson was booked on 61 charges including sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse, sexual extortion, kidnapping, tampering with public records and forgery.
At that time, DPS already believed there could have been more possible victims.
"I implore anyone who had contact to Trooper Jackson, who may have been affected by him, who may have been victimized either commentary or through physical action by Trooper Jackson to please come forward and let us know about your inappropriate experience," said Milstead. "It is now our job to respond appropriately."
When Jackson appeared in court on the morning of Sept. 11, his lawyer, David Cantor, stated that Jackson is a military veteran who takes care of seven kids.
The judge initially set a secured appearance bond of $150,000 for Jackson. His bond has since been lowered to $50,000.
Jackson remains in custody.