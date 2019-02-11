NEAR HEBER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal investigators are looking into what led to the deaths of four horses earlier this month in northern Arizona.
The group of horses was found inside the Heber Wild Horse Territory near 300 Road on Thursday, Feb. 7, according to officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
That brings the total to 16 dead horses found since October 2018. According to ASNFs, 10 of the dead horses were shot, five were too decomposed to determine a cause of death and one was likely hit by a car.
[RELATED: Seven horses killed near Heber in January]
Officials say 12 of the horses were found outside of the Hebert Horse Territory.
ASNFs says Forest Service law enforcement is using additional resources in the investigation, including more staff to conduct necropsies, using drones to monitor the area, increasing the number of officers in the area and working with other local law enforcement agencies.
Anyone with information about the dead horses is asked to call the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-800-78CRIME.
