GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Even more couples are coming forward saying their wedding venue closed without warning.
On Monday, we introduced you to a couple who said their wedding was canceled just three weeks before the event.
Now there may be at least five more couples all out thousands of dollars.
"I put my trust into them, and they let a lot of families down," said Andrea Soto, who is now out $2,600 after finding out her January 2021 wedding may no longer happen.
"Heartbreaking. Very heartbreaking, and my mouth hit the floor, like 'What am I going to do now?'" said Nick Stone, who has already paid $2,200 for his March 2020 date.
They had all booked with The Venue Lounge at 57th Drive and Van Buren for their weddings.
On Wednesday, the venue's owner, Sophia Morales, alerted the clients through a group text, writing, "I will not be able to refund you guys money. I am sorry. I am too much of a coward…"
"We thought everything was fine until we got that text message," said Yvette Espinoza, now out $3,000 and her January 2020 wedding.
The owners are claiming the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project has made parking difficult around their venue, forcing its closure.
While there is construction nearby, ADOT says they've been in communication with businesses in the area for the past three years, so this work is not out of the blue.
"Why did she schedule these events during this hard time, during construction?" asked Soto.
These clients believe there may be more to the closure.
A search on the Secretary of State's Office website shows Sophia's business license expired on Aug. 6, 2019.
"Why did you lie to us? It was just to buy time. They just had to be honest," said Soto.
Sophia Morales' husband, German Morales, who runs the venue with his wife, told Arizona's Family he has now hired an attorney.
That attorney says the couple will likely be filing bankruptcy, adding customers may get some, but not all, of their money back.
"It's the worst thing they can do to anybody. I don't wish this on anybody to have this feeling, especially when you work hard and then it goes down the drain for something that's not your fault," said Patricia Lopez, whose estimates she paid the Moraleses $2,000 for her March 2020 wedding.
The group is now working together, joined by that group text Sophia sent earlier this week.
"I guess the only thing we can thank Sophia for is our unity. She texted us all at the same time, and it's how we know each other," said Espinoza.
They say they know of one additional bride-to-be who is out $5,300.
All of them are now trying to salvage what is supposed to be the best days of their lives.
"We have people flying in from out of state, and now trying to find another venue for the same date were trying to get, it's hard. Five months away," said Stone.
"It doesn't make sense, and I just feel cheated," said Espinoza.