(3TV/CBS 5) -- The aches and pains of aging are common but you don't always need to take medicine to treat them.
More people are turning to acupuncture as a safe, non-addictive form of pain management.
Leah Chischilly is the manager of clinical operations at Modern Acupuncture.
She said acupuncture is a tried and true medical practice that's seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks, in part, to the nation's opioid epidemic.
She explains how the tiny needles stimulate your body's natural processes.
"It's working with the body's natural immune response. A big thing is we are stimulating the body's nervous system to relax and that allows blood to flow to all the areas that need it the most," she said. "All of the things that are in your blood, all of your nutrients, the body's natural painkillers, everything the body produces on its own is in the blood and it needs to get all around the bod.
"People are seeking out alternatives to pain and acupuncture has been proven in several studies to alleviate pain, so now it's being used as a first resort, rather than a last resort."
She said pain is the most common reason people come in for acupuncture but it's also good for sleep issues, stress management and anti-aging treatments.
Yes, anti-aging, as in wrinkle reduction.
"It's both preventative and restorative so it helps stimulate collagen production in the face and then again, boosting the blood flow to the face, getting that natural glow," she said.
She said more women, and men, are choosing this because it's more natural than botox.
As for all of the rumors about acupuncture, some are true, some are not.
First, does it hurt?
Scott Ackley said yes but only for a minute.
"It's no worse than going to the doctor and getting a shot, going through procedures, you would do that stuff anyway," he said.
Scott is being treated for back pain but said he has seen a big improvement in his digestion and sleep as well.
Whatever your ailment, plan on an average of ten treatments before you are completely rid of your symptoms.
Those need to be done in close proximity and each session takes about 30 minutes.
Those need to be done in close proximity and each session takes about 30 minutes.