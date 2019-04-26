MESA, AZ (CBS5/3TV) -- More elderly care homes in the East Valley are reporting a woman who pretended to work for the state tried to steal prescription drugs last weekend.
A Mesa care homeowner said he caught a woman on camera Saturday who showed up at his business saying she worked for the health department and needed to see the medicine cabinet.
"My caregiver let her in, went over to the cabinet where the medications were," said the care home owner, Mario Costa. "She looked through the medications and then asked her where the narcotics were."
Costa said his employee showed the woman eye drops instead of narcotics.
"I don’t think she liked that one," said Costa. "We don’t keep our narcotics in the medicine cabinet. They’re locked in an undisclosed location, so then she left."
He thought nothing of it until he saw our report on Arizona's Family this week, showing other care homes with the same story.
"I started talking to other care homeowners," said Costa. "I sent them the clip, and they told me yes, that’s the lady. That’s the one that went around impersonating a state employee."
Mesa police are looking into another report made by a care home owner who described a similar situation. In that case, the business owner said the woman stole narcotics belonging to elderly residents.
Gilbert Police Department is also investigating an incident where a care home said a woman posing as a state employee tried to get access to meds.
The Gilbert care home that reported that said it captured photos of the woman.
The business owner said her employees realized something was off and began asking the woman questions.
She said the woman got nervous and said she would be back another day.
The health department said it wouldn't show up for an inspection without presenting an official badge and paperwork.
