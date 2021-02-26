SANTA TERESA, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second time in a month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of pounds of prohibited bologna at the Mexican border on Wednesday.

According to CBP officials, officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico inspected a U.S. citizen from Sunland Park, NM, trying to re-enter the country around 6:30 p.m. CBP officers found 30 rolls of prohibited pork bologna hidden under the vehicle's mats and seats of the front and rear passenger sides during the inspection. In total, the meat weighed in at 277 pounds.

Bologna containing pork products is prohibited from entering the United States due to the possibility of foreign animal diseases. The driver was given a $1,000 civil penalty.

Earlier this month, customs officials seized 194 pounds of prohibited bologna after a CBP officer spotted multiple red rolls of the meat in the hatchback area of a 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was being driven by a 49-year-old resident of Albuquerque. More of the meat was found hidden inside luggage in the car.