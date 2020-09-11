SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested two more people in connection to the riots and looting that took place in downtown Scottsdale on May 30.

The two people that were arrested have been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Burns and 27-year-old Raymus Joseph Bryant. Both are residents of the the Valley, police confirm.

Burns was arrested for trafficking stolen property, theft and trespassing while Bryant was arrested for burglary. Bryant was identified by DNA from blood left at the scene and store surveillance video.

Hundreds of people were protesting against police brutality near Scottsdale Fashion Square prior to the riots breaking out that night. Millions of dollars in repairs were needed at the mall.

The two arrests brings it to a total of 55 people arrested in connection to the unrest on May 30. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.