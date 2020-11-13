PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of people are getting a head start on decking the halls early this year. More people are heading to the store, emptying their wallets to decorate their homes.
"People are starting early this year. They are getting ready for Christmas, skipping fall and going straight to Christmas because they are homeward bound, just want to make their homes beautiful because they are going to be there a lot," said Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot.
Not many are traveling this year, and using that money to enhance our Christmas displays. Drew Hutchinson lives in Moon Valley and is already working on his Christmas light show.
"I think Christmas 2020 is going to be incredible. I think neighborhoods across the country are going to incredible. There are going to be cars driving by here nonstop, loaded with families that have been quarantined for eight months. They just want to get out and see lights. I think it will be amazing," said Hutchinson.
Hutchinson has also stepped up his display this year, starting early, adding songs and putting together a program that will entertain the whole neighborhood.
"To me, yes,-it's absolutely worth it. To see other people enjoying lights, it's absolutely worth it!" said Hutchinson.
So maybe it's OK to decorate a little early this year, helping us find a little joy after the strangest year of our lifetime.