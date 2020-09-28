PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man and his wife are flying to Louisiana to volunteer with The American Red Cross Tuesday.

Seven volunteers with the non-profit will leave the Valley to help those in need.

"We signed up about a week and a half ago with The Red Cross, and it was so simple," said volunteer Steve Larson. "We went online, filled out the online volunteer form, and the phone calls started coming in."

The Red Cross said thousands of people in Louisiana and East Texas continue to face devastation after hurricanes and tropical storms hit the gulf coast.

More than 100 volunteers from the Valley were already sent to help people in need this hurricane season.

"It's always been a bucket list thing for me," said Larson. "I always wanted to do this when I retired someday, and I just saw the need with everything." He said he canceled plans to make the trip.

"The position that I signed up for was shelter care volunteer staff, so I'm going to be screening people as they come in, taking temperatures, logging people in," said Larson.

The couple will be deployed for two weeks, relieving volunteers already helping.

"At the end of two weeks, it's very exhausting," said Larson. "It's hard. You want to get back and recharge with their family. There are people doing two and three shifts back to back. I don't know how they do it."

The Red Cross said volunteers will be in Louisiana and East Texas for as long as it takes to help people rebuild their lives, and volunteers are still needed.

Visit Redcross.org/volunteer to sign up.