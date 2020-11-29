PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS5) - A popular restaurant in Moon Valley is shutting its doors after too much financial loss during the pandemic. The married owners had been trying to survive months of shutdown, all the while battling COVID-19 themselves.

Sunday sports with a burger and beer is a typical weekend at Charr on Seventh Street and Thunderbird. But this weekend is their last. “I don’t have the money to put into it to try and hold onto it any longer,” said Myrah Aiello. “We kept trying and trying but I just can’t do it anymore.”

Myrah Aiello and her husband Joe are staples in the Moon Valley restaurant scene, owners of Charr, Aiello's and Isa's Pizza. But not only were they forced to close much of their dining during the stay-at-home order, but they both came down with COVID-19 in June.

Married restaurant owners of Phoenix contract COVID-19, husband on ventilator Joe and Myrah Aiello were both hospitalized with COVID-19 back in June. Myrah was discharged after a week and has recovered. Joe has underlying health conditions, making his battle against the virus much harder.

Myrah recovered, but Joe still hasn't come home after months of complications and infections. “He’s been through three different hospitals, a couple of surgeries, everything. He’s been through everything. His entire body shut down,” she said

Myrah is in a tough place: someone who has experienced COVID, but also a business owner. She said while they sanitized everything and followed all protocols, it wasn't enough. “The fright is what’s really done it to our business, because people are afraid to come out,” she said.

The financial burden became too much, so they made the tough decision to close Charr so she and Joe can focus on their other two restaurants to try and stay afloat.

Joe is expected to come home in mid-December, but in a wheelchair after so much physical loss.

But even with sadness as they close, their hearts are wide open and full of love their customers have always showed the since day one.

“You’re all part of our family. I may not know every name but I know every face and so does Joe, and we can’t thank everyone enough for supporting us like they have,” Myrah said.

The family posted the following message on its Facebook page: