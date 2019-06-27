PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents of a Moon Valley neighborhood say they have concerns about people claiming to work for a solar energy company who are soliciting in their neighborhood.
People claiming to work for a company called Total Solutions have been knocking on doors in the area near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road.
Some residents said they've seen the workers acting strangely, some even aggressive toward them.
"They were noticing they were lurking in the bushes, or they were trying to open doors with crow bars, and then one person found one of the orange-vested men chased their children into a house and started banging on the door and ringing the door bell," said neighbor, Anna Calloway.
Calloway said when she confronted employees they gave her a piece of paper with the company name on it and the number of the business owner.
Arizona's Family called the owner listed on the paper. The man who answered confirmed he owned Total Solutions. He hung up on us three times.
We asked him about the neighbor's concerns of trying to get into houses and claims of chasing kids. The owner had no comment. When asked if his company did background checks, the owner said, "maybe" and "I think you guys are being ridiculous."
Phoenix police said officers investigated the chasing incident as suspicious activity. There are no criminal charges.
"He began to run toward the house as they were getting out of the car," said the children's father, Andy Frank. "My daughters made it into the house. The man then hid around the bush or was just peaking around the bush."
Frank said he confronted the employee who denied it.
"...said he worked for a company called Total Solutions and was there to speak with people to help with solar and energy, said he was connected to APS," said Frank.
APS said it's never heard of the company and has no affiliation. The BBB says it has nothing on a solar company called Total Solutions.
