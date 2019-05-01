The baby girl was pulled from a toilet at a home near 24th Street just north of Indian School.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A baby girl has been rushed to the hospital Wednesday after she was pulled from a toilet at a Phoenix house. 

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the home near 24th Street just north of Indian School.

The 8-month-old baby was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Phoenix fire said the little girl is in extremely critical condition.

According to Phoenix fire officials, the parents were not at home at the time. A teenage family member had been watching the baby.

