PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A baby girl has died after she was pulled from a toilet at a Phoenix house.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the home near 24th Street just north of Indian School.
The 8-month-old baby was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix fire said the little girl was in extremely critical condition at the time, but she later died.
According to Phoenix fire officials, the parents were not at home at the time. A teenage family member had been watching the baby.
Firefighters say foul play was ruled out and it was just an accident.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.
But first, a selfie!
Horrific !
