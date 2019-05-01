PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A baby girl has died after she was pulled from a toilet at a Phoenix house.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the home near 24th Street just north of Indian School.
Investigators say a 16-year-old called 911 and said her 8-month-old half-sister had wandered out of her sight and she found her in the toilet.
It appears the baby pulled herself into the toilet, officials said.
The baby wasn't breathing when her sister pulled her out.
Firefighters said they moved as fast as they could.
"So we made contact with the child, initiated all of our advanced life support, had that child in back of the ambulance and on their way to Phoenix Children’s under one minute. In fact I think it was 42 seconds,” said Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Phoenix fire said the little girl was in extremely critical condition on the way to the hospital, but she died at the hospital.
According to Phoenix fire officials, the parents were not at home at the time.
Police are conducting an investigation.
(3) comments
I would like to know how a 8 month old , who is barley crawling, manages to get UP into a toilet....on accident...????
But first, a selfie!
Horrific !
