PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-month-old girl is dead after being left in a hot van in Phoenix, investigators said.
She was found inside the van at the Washington Elementary School District service center at 39th Avenue, just north of Catcus Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Det. Luis A. Samudio with the Phoenix Police Department said the father dropped off some of his children at a day care at 7 a.m.
The father then worked for a few hours. Some time later, he picked up the girl for an appointment. After the appointment, he went directly back to the service center and left the girl in the van.
"When he decides to leave work at 3:30 [p.m.] or so is when he noticed he forgot his child in the car," said Samudio.
Samudio said he didn't know how long the baby was in the van. He added that he didn't know where the baby was supposed to be.
Police said the girl was adopted and the father is 56 years old. He is an administrator with the school district.
While talking to reporters at the scene, Samudio said multiple times that the father was a "good man," citing how the man has adopted and fostered several children.
"Him and and his wife are always willing to help others," said Samudio.
He said he got the information from the district.
Samudio said the father was driving his personal vehicle, not a district van.
An investigation is underway.
"How can anyone forget their kid?" said Debbie Rios, who lives in the area. "It's sad, very sad."
Rios said she has seven kids and 17 grandkids.
"I don't know what I would do if something happened to my kids, my grandkids," she said.
The high temperature for that area in Phoenix was 93 degrees on Tuesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in 30 minutes even when the temperature is at 85 degrees.
"Even though today's not one of the hottest days of the year, but still the cars get very warm-- very hot-- and a child is very fragile at 4 months old," said Samudio.
The Washington Elementary School District released the following statement.
Staff at the Washington Elementary School District are heartbroken about the death of an employee’s child at our Service Center. Our hearts go out to our staff member, his family and all of his colleagues who are grieving this tragic loss. We will be providing support to the entire Transportation team tomorrow and in the days to come. While we are all grieving, we will continue to provide service to our students and families.