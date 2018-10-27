A 14-month-old has died after being pulled from a murky pool in Avondale.
Officials were called to the home near 109th Avenue and Thomas shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
The boy somehow got into the water and went under during a family event. Other family members and children were present.
It's not clear how long the child was under the water. We're told that at first, family members could not see the boy was in the pool.
The boy was taken by ground ambulance to Banner Estrella Hospital. He was extremely critical at the time, but he did not survive.
Avondale fire officials say the pool did not have a fence.
"You never actually think it's going to happen next door to you," said one neighbor.
Fire officials also say that this case is a reminder to always keep your pool clean, even in the off-season. Should there be an emergency, you need to have visibility of the pool.
[MAP of 109th Avenue and Thomas]
.@AZAvondaleFire says this case is a reminder to always keep your pool clean, even in off season. Should there be an emergency, you need to have visibility of pool. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/nGBRPf8ZCG— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) October 28, 2018
#drowning happened at the corner of 109th Ave. @avondalepolice have house blocked off. Neighborhood otherwise quiet right now. At least 5 officers on scene here #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/EBHj58Z8g7— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) October 28, 2018
Just terrible. @AZAvondaleFire tells me the pool was very murky at the time of this drowning. They tell me family could not at first see the child had fallen into the water #AZFamily— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) October 28, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.