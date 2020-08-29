PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon weather hit the Valley Saturday. The storms started forming in the early evening. The lightning was soon to follow, making for dangerous conditions.

These storms started to pick up around 7 p.m. There was an isolated storm cell just south of Buckeye. It was small at first, but as it moved to the east, it expanded. There is a flash flood warning still in effect for that area since more than .5 inch of rain fell in about 30 minutes.

The area near Buckeye, right over the Estrella Mountains out near Laveen Village, has a flash flood warning until 11 p.m. Saturday. There was a lot of damage reported due to strong winds in the area as well.

In Buckeye Valley, near Tuthill and Carla Vista roads, around 8 p.m. deputies had to respond to an SUV with a family of five inside stuck in a wash. Fortunately, by the time deputies arrived on scene, the family was rescued by bystanders, authorities say.

Throughout the evening, the storms trended toward the East Valley. Places like Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, and San Tan Valley saw heavy rain.

Thousands of APS and SRP customers in the Phoenix Metro were impacted by the weather conditions. A total of 8,842 APS and SRP customers were without power by 9:30 p.m. About 1,600 APS customers and 7,200 SRP customers in the East Valley.

Tonto Basin down to Apache Lake, Roosevelt Lake, parts of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, out through Globe, and down to Kearny were under a flash flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday because the storms are pushing into that area with a lot of rain.

Arizona's Family Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino says the Saturday night wet weather is round one of the waves of rain coming through within 24 to 48 hours.